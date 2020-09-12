Five Men Held With Rs 27 Lakh Drugs In Noida, Reveal Bigger Network In Delhi-NCR

Noida (UP): Five men allegedly linked to a bigger narcotics supplying group in Delhi-NCR were arrested in Noida on Saturday after over 4 kg of contraband worth Rs 27 lakh was seized from them, police said. The arrested men were involved in supply of drugs in Noida as well as some posh areas of the national capital and operated via phone and online communication, the police said.

There has been illegal use of narcotics in the Delhi-NCR region. We had got a tip-off regarding these men and their link to a larger network of illegal narcotics trade in the region, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. The police have seized 4.5 kg of high-quality narcotic substance from them. It’s an expensive variety and the seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 27 lakh, Singh said.

Posh areas of national capital Delhi and educational institutions were chief target areas of the accused, the officer said, citing preliminary investigation. We have gathered some details regarding their link and the group. Efforts will be made to bust the entire racket and arrest all those involved in it, Singh said.

The arrested men have been identified as Himanshu Pawar, Rohit Singh, Aman Shrivastava, Vishal Tiwari, all residents of Noida, and Prince, a resident of Delhi, the police said. The police have also impounded a Delhi-registered Maruti Swift car used by them.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further proceedings are underway, the police added.

