Five Men Rape Minor Girl in Assam, Three Arrested After Accused Uploads Video on Social Media
Three among the five accused were arrested from Dighaljharuni village, the OC said, adding that the girl's brother-in-law was also detained for questioning.
Nagaon: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a forest in Central Assam's Hojai district, police said on Thursday.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a police officer said.
The incident happened a month ago at Dighaljharuni village in Akashiganga reserve forest area, under the jurisdiction of Doboka police station, he said.
The incident came to light after a video shot by one of the accused went viral on the social media, the police officer added.
An FIR was lodged on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old girl, according to the FIR, was raped by five men on March 25, when she was going to a relative's place with her brother-in-law, the Officer-in-charge (OC) of Doboka police station, N Bhuyan, said.
The five accused forcibly dragged the girl into the forest and raped her, he said.
One of the accused shot a video of the act and uploaded it on social media, he said.
Three among the five accused were arrested from Dighaljharuni village, the OC said, adding that the girl's brother-in-law was also detained for questioning.
Two of the accused are absconding.
The girl was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for medical examination.
An investigation has been initiated, the OC said.
