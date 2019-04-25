Five Men Rape Minor Girl in Assam, Three Arrested After Accused Uploads Video on Social Media

: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a forest in Central Assam's Hojai district, police said on Thursday.Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a police officer said.The incident happened a month ago at Dighaljharuni village in Akashiganga reserve forest area, under the jurisdiction of Doboka police station, he said.The incident came to light after a video shot by one of the accused went viral on the social media, the police officer added.An FIR was lodged on Wednesday.The 16-year-old girl, according to the FIR, was raped by five men on March 25, when she was going to a relative's place with her brother-in-law, the Officer-in-charge (OC) of Doboka police station, N Bhuyan, said.The five accused forcibly dragged the girl into the forest and raped her, he said.One of the accused shot a video of the act and uploaded it on social media, he said.Three among the five accused were arrested from Dighaljharuni village, the OC said, adding that the girl's brother-in-law was also detained for questioning.Two of the accused are absconding.The girl was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for medical examination.An investigation has been initiated, the OC said.