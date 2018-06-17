GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Five Men Sodomise Teen in Ghaziabad, Insert Iron Rod in Rectum While Filming Act

They accused also robbed the Class 12 student of Rs 1,600. The victim's father alleged that one of the accused was the son of a police head constable.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2018, 7:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five Men Sodomise Teen in Ghaziabad, Insert Iron Rod in Rectum While Filming Act
Image for representation
Ghaziabad: A 17-year-old student was allegedly sodomised by five youths, who also inserted an iron rod in his rectum, in Modinagar.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the teenager was returning home after leaving his motorcycle at a repair shop.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said on Saturday that the five youths "dragged the teenager inside a shop and sodomised him". When he resisted, they inserted an iron rod in his rectum and filmed the act on mobile phone.

They accused also robbed the Class 12 student of Rs 1,600, the SP said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The victim's father in a complaint alleged that the accused had been harassing his son for long. They also hurled caste slurs at the boy. He alleged that one of the accused was the son of a police head constable.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

Recommended For You