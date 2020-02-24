Five Metro Stations on Pink Line Closed after Violence in North East Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Monday shut five stations on its Pink Line in wake of the violence that erupted during clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters in the northeast region.

"Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

The DMRC had earlier shut down Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro due to the ongoing protests against the amended law.

