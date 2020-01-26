Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five Metro Stations Temporarily Closed After Thousands Gather Near India Gate

Rajpath, India Gate, C-Hexagon, the venue for the majestic Republic Day Parade turned into a picnic spot for thousand of revellers by afternoon.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
Five Metro Stations Temporarily Closed After Thousands Gather Near India Gate
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said the entry and exit gates of five metro stations near the India Gate were closed in the evening to ease rush of passengers on the Republic Day.

Around 50,000 people gathered near the historic structure on the occasion, officials said. "Entry & exit gates of Udyog Bhawan & Central Secretariat have been closed. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat.

"Entry & exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court and Mandi House have been closed. Interchange facility will be open at Mandi House," the DMRC tweeted.

Rajpath, India Gate, C-Hexagon, the venue for the majestic Republic Day Parade turned into a picnic spot for thousand of revellers by afternoon.

