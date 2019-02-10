English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K's Kulgam District
The gunbattle broke out after the ultras opened fire on a search team of the security forces in the district's Kellem village on Sunday morning.
File Image Indian Army soldiers (Photo: Reuters)
Srinagar: Five militants were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Army said here.
The gunbattle broke out after the ultras opened fire on a search team of the security forces in the district's Kellem village this morning, an Army official said. He said five militants were killed in the encounter. The identity and group affiliation of the ultras are being ascertained.
Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site, the official added. Clashes between protesters and security forces broke out near the encounter site, a police official said, adding there were no immediate reports of injury to anyone. He said the law enforcing agencies were trying to restore order in the area.
