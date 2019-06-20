Take the pledge to vote

Five Missing after Boat Carrying 15 Capsized in Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla District

While others managed to swim ashore, five persons — four women and a boy — were still missing, said district Superintendent of Police RRS Parihar.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
Five Missing after Boat Carrying 15 Capsized in Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla District
(Image only for representational purpose)
Mandla(MP): A boat carrying 15 persons capsized in the Narmada river in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh Thursday, police said.

While others managed to swim ashore, five persons — four women and a boy — were still missing, said district Superintendent of Police RRS Parihar.

The incident took place at Narayanganj when the victims were going from Bakhari Ghat in Seoni district to Gohgaon Ghat in Mandla district, he said.

Additional collector Meena Masram and senior police officials have reached the spot and a search operation is on, he said.

