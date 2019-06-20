English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Missing after Boat Carrying 15 Capsized in Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla District
While others managed to swim ashore, five persons — four women and a boy — were still missing, said district Superintendent of Police RRS Parihar.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Mandla(MP): A boat carrying 15 persons capsized in the Narmada river in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh Thursday, police said.
The incident took place at Narayanganj when the victims were going from Bakhari Ghat in Seoni district to Gohgaon Ghat in Mandla district, he said.
Additional collector Meena Masram and senior police officials have reached the spot and a search operation is on, he said.
