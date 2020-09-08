INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Five Missing Indian Youths Found In China - Minister

Five Missing Indian Youths Found In China - Minister

Five Indian youths who went missing from an eastern border state several days ago have been found in China, after the Indian military contacted its Chinese counterpart, an Indian minister said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI: Five Indian youths who went missing from an eastern border state several days ago have been found in China, after the Indian military contacted its Chinese counterpart, an Indian minister said on Tuesday.

“China’s PLA (army) has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side,” federal minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet, referring to the eastern Indian state which is also claimed by China.

Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have hit a multi-decade low since clashes at their western Himalayan border in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 8, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
Next Story
Loading