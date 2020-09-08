Five Missing Indian Youths Found In China - Minister

NEW DELHI: Five Indian youths who went missing from an eastern border state several days ago have been found in China, after the Indian military contacted its Chinese counterpart, an Indian minister said on Tuesday.

“China’s PLA (army) has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side,” federal minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet, referring to the eastern Indian state which is also claimed by China.

Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have hit a multi-decade low since clashes at their western Himalayan border in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

