Five-month-old Baby Girl Raped in UP's Lucknow, Dies Later
The family members took the baby girl to the Vivekanand hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma centre where she died during treatment.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a five-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped on Sunday night by her relative.
The child was found late on Sunday night and taken to a hospital where she died during treatment. According to reports, the incident took place in a marriage hall in Mandiaon police circle.
The victim's mother had come from Hardoi district to attend a wedding on Sunday. The woman's cousin Pappu took the baby to play during the wedding and did not return for some time.
When the baby's mother and other family members started looking for Pappu, he was nowhere to be found. Four hours later, the baby was found lying at a short distance from the wedding venue in a critical condition.
The family members took the baby girl to the Vivekanand hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma centre where she died during treatment.
Pappu has been absconding after the incident. The victim's father has submitted a complaint and an FIR has been registered in the case.
DCP Shalini (women crime) said that the police are trying to arrest the accused. The body has been sent for post mortem.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update to Bring Sight For UZI, DBS Shotgun, Amusement Park and More
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020: iPhone XS at Rs 54,999, Pixel 3a at Rs 27,999
- Sara Ali Khan's 'Like Mother, Like Daughter' Pic with Amrita Singh is the Best Thing Today
- As Airtel, Vodafone Bite the Bullet on AGR Payments, Brokerages Raise Red Flag
- Indians Are Googling Where to Download 'Teri Mitti' After 'Apna Time Aayega' Wins Filmfare