Five Months Outbreak Ended, DR Congo Again Reports 11 Ebola Virus Cases

Eleven cases of Ebola virus disease have so far been confirmed by Health officials in the northeastern province of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), more than five months after the end of a previous Ebola outbreak in the same province, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

As of November 3, 11 Ebola cases have been reported, including six deaths, since the first confirmed case of a two-year-old boy who died on October 6, the WHO’s regional office for Africa said late Friday evening on its Twitter account, adding that 604 people exposed to the virus have been identified, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday afternoon, the first two patients cured of Ebola virus disease were discharged from the local Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) since the resurgence of the virus was declared by DRC’s Heath Ministry on October 8 in North Kivu province.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of North Kivu’s Beni area, Michel Tosalisana, the patients are a couple admitted in the ETC soon after the virus reappeared in the region. In early May 2021, the DRC officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak in North Kivu province.

