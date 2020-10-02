Five More COVID-19 Deaths, 155 New Cases In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Five more deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Chandigarh, raising the toll to 169 while 155 new cases pushed the infection tally to 12,212 in the Union Territory on Friday, according to a medical bulletin. There are 1,881 active COVID-19 cases in the city as of now.

A total of 153 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 10,162, according to the bulletin. A total of 79,351 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and of them, 66,660 tested negative while reports of 173 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

