Five More Die in Bihar Floods, Death Toll Touches 102

Patna: Five more persons died in Bihar floods, taking the death toll to 102 on Sunday, the state's disaster management department said.

All the five deaths were reported since Saturday were from Madhubani district, which accounted for 23 casualties. Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected district, the disaster management department said in its report.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga. On Saturday, he launched a drive under which Rs 181 crore was disbursed among the affected people through direct cash transfer and each of the flood-hit family got Rs 6,000.