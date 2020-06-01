INDIA

1-MIN READ

Five More Die of Coronavirus as Infection Count Breaches 9,000-mark in Rajasthan

Medics during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 at Walled City in Jaipur. (PTI)

So far, the state has reported 199 deaths due to the infection, officials said.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
Coronavirus claimed five more lives in Rajasthan as the state's infection count rose to 9,100 with 269 fresh cases on Monday.

On Monday, three deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Bikaner districts, they said.

Of the fresh 269 positive cases, the highest 52 were reported from Pali; 42 from Bharatpur; 36 from Jaipur; 32 from Jodhpur; 27 from Baran; 12 from Sikar; 11 from Kota and 10 from Udaipur besides cases in other districts, they said.

The officials said 5,569 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

There are 2,688 active cases in the state as of now, they said.


