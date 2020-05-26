INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Five More Districts Flooded in Assam; 1.95 Lakh Affected

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

The people affected by the first wave of flood in Goalpara and Tinsukia districts have already been provided shelter in 35 relief camps, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

  • PTI Guwahati
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
Share this:

The number of districts affected by flood in Assam rose to seven from five, submerging over 1,000 hectares of cropland and impacting around 1.95 lakh people on Tuesday.


The people affected by the first wave of flood in Goalpara and Tinsukia districts have already been provided shelter in 35 relief camps, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Jorhat district, while Jia Bharali was over the danger mark in Sonitpur district, the Central Water Commission said.

Goalpara has the highest number of 1.68 lakh flood-hit people, followed 10,943 in Nalbari and 7,897 in Dibrugarh, according to an ASDMA bulletin.

There are 3,455 people affected by flood in Tinsukia, 2,970 in Lakhimpur, 845 in Darrang and 610 in Dhemaji, it said.

The swirling waters have breached an embankment and submerged a road in Nalbari, besides overtopping a road and eroding another in Dhemaji.

A wooden bridge was damaged in Nalbari district, another structure over the Manas river was washed away in Bongaigaon, while a road bridge was damaged in Goalpara district, the bulletin said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading