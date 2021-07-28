Five More Stations To Get World-Class Makeover in Bihar

Five stations of the East Central Railway are going to have facilities similar to that available at airports under the station redevelopment plan of the Indian Railways. These stations will be remodelled and equipped with world-class facilities. The stations being considered for this plan included Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Singrauli and Begusarai in Bihar.

The stretch of East Central Railway covering Darbhanga, Barauni, Sitamarhi, Dhanbad(Jharkhand), and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (Uttar Pradesh) stations have already been included in this makeover project.

After the addition of five more stations to the plan, now a total of 10 stations in East Central Railway will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The work will be undertaken by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

The main objective of this redevelopment scheme is to provide safety, an enhanced travel experience with world-class amenities to the passengers. The stations will be remodelled into ‘green buildings’, which will be environment-friendly with adequate arrangements for ventilation. Malls and multipurpose buildings will be built on the railway land. The stations will be re-modelled as per solar energy and ‘green building’ standards.

The entry and exit gates for these renovated stations will help passengers escape overcrowding. Access control gates will be there, and lifts and escalators will be installed on each platform so that passengers can shuttle between platforms with ease. The essential facilities will include food, clean washrooms, drinking water, wi-fi, ATM, etc. The needs of elderly and differently-abled will also be taken care of, with instructions provided in Braille scripts, which will enable blind people to travel without difficulty.

