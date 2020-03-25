Five More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Indore, Cases in Madhya Pradesh Rise to 14

Indore: Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore District, Madhya Pradesh. There are now 14 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

Out of these, four patients belong to Indore. The fifth patient, a woman from Ujjain has also been admitted in here.

According to sources, two out of the five patients had recently visited Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand for a vacation.

Addressing media, Indore Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said that out of the total 21 samples forwarded to the virology lab at MGM College,Indore, five tested positive on late Tuesday night.

"We are now trying to ascertain how many people came into contact with these patients," said Jatav.

He said the five cases were the first ever novel coronavirus cases reported in Indore. However, the administration has not revealed the travel history of others who tested positive.

A few locals had come out on streets during the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday and action is being initiated against these people.

Earlier, six positive cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Till now, over 12,500 travellers have been screened at various airports of Madhya Pradesh.

To take stock of the situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a video conference with various government offices on Wednesday afternoon.

The virtual conference will be attended by senior police officials, health department, municipal corporations and administrative officers.

