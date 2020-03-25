Five More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Indore, Cases in Madhya Pradesh Rise to 14
According to sources, two out of the five patients had recently visited Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand for a vacation.
Under ICMR's network, 111 labs are functional for COVID-19 testing. (Picture for representation)
Indore: Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore District, Madhya Pradesh. There are now 14 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
Out of these, four patients belong to Indore. The fifth patient, a woman from Ujjain has also been admitted in here.
According to sources, two out of the five patients had recently visited Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand for a vacation.
Addressing media, Indore Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said that out of the total 21 samples forwarded to the virology lab at MGM College,Indore, five tested positive on late Tuesday night.
"We are now trying to ascertain how many people came into contact with these patients," said Jatav.
He said the five cases were the first ever novel coronavirus cases reported in Indore. However, the administration has not revealed the travel history of others who tested positive.
A few locals had come out on streets during the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday and action is being initiated against these people.
Earlier, six positive cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.
Till now, over 12,500 travellers have been screened at various airports of Madhya Pradesh.
To take stock of the situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a video conference with various government offices on Wednesday afternoon.
The virtual conference will be attended by senior police officials, health department, municipal corporations and administrative officers.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Hits Fitness Goals With New Workout From Home Video As She Remains in Self-isolation
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- Apple Releases iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 For iPhone And iPad: Here Are The Release Notes
- Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Says She's Showing Symptoms of Coronavirus
- Delayed Olympics Due to Coronavirus Will Still be Called 'Tokyo 2020': Japan's Governor