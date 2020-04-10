Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Five More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi, Tally Now at 22

Among the five fresh coronavirus cases, officials said that two people had visited the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

Mumbai: Five more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area here to 22, said BMC officials on Friday.

According to the officials, among the five two are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the other, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality, they said.

"Two people who figure in the list of police who returned from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat's event at its

headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi) were also found positive," said a senior BMC official.

He said one of them was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar, while the other is from PMGP colony.

"Both were already quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex and have been now taken to hospital," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,601

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,605,277

    +1,625

  • Cured/Discharged

    356,925

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,751

    +59
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres