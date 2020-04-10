Five More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi, Tally Now at 22
Among the five fresh coronavirus cases, officials said that two people had visited the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
Mumbai: Five more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area here to 22, said BMC officials on Friday.
According to the officials, among the five two are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the other, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality, they said.
"Two people who figure in the list of police who returned from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat's event at its
headquarters in Nizamuddin, Delhi) were also found positive," said a senior BMC official.
He said one of them was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar, while the other is from PMGP colony.
"Both were already quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex and have been now taken to hospital," he said.
