Five More Who Returned from China Admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital for Suspected Coronavirus

New Delhi: Five more people who had returned from China were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for suspected Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) on Tuesday evening, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

The four men and one woman were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital after exhibiting symptoms of cough and cold. So far, a total of 12 people have been admitted there.

RML spokesperson Smriti Tiwari said hospital authorities have collected their samples, which have been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology.

"They must have learnt about the reporting process and precautions to be taken regarding nCoV from the media. They visited the hospital on their own and upon learning they had returned from China were admitted to the isolation ward," said Tiwari. "We now have a total of 12 people admitted in isolation wards and five have already been discharged after testing negative for nCoV."

The five admitted to the hospital on Tuesday spent varying periods of time in China, from two weeks to two years. All of them returned to India between January 27 and February 3 and most were in China on business, said the hospital authorities.

The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24,324, Chinese health officials announced on Wednesday.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died after being infected and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported. It said 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

Also 3,887 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Tuesday, it said.

Also on Tuesday, 431 patients became seriously ill, while 262 were discharged from hospital after recovery.

(With inputs from PTI)

