Five Mumbai Schoolgirls Go Missing Day After Results Show They Failed in 2 Subjects

Five girls, students of a South Mumbai school, have gone missing, police said Saturday.The girls who are studying in Std 8th at the private school did not return to their respective homes from school on Friday afternoon, after which their parents approached police, an official said.Mid-term exam results were declared on Friday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.After the parents lodged complaints, police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but it did not yield any results.CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive in South Mumbai till 2.40 PM, but thereafter they seemed to have disappeared, the police officer said. Probe was on, he added.