Five New Coronavirus Cases in Noida, Dadri; Toll in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Rises to 22
Two of the new-found cases are from Accheja village in Dadri, while one each has been detected in Noida's Sector 37, 44 and 128, according to a statement from District Magistrate B N Singh.
Hospital staff is seen outside the Special Isolation Ward. (Image courtesy: PTI)
Five more people tested positive for coronavirus -- three in Noida and two in Dadri -- on Saturday, taking the tally of COVID-10 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 22, officials said.
Two of the new-found cases are from Accheja village in Dadri, while one each has been detected in Noida's Sector 37, 44 and 128, according to a statement from District Magistrate B N Singh.
"The village in Dadri and the sectors concerned in Noida are being temporarily sealed for a period of 48 hours so that sanitisation work could be carried out there. No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies," Singh stated in an order.
The UP government had on Friday evening put the total number of cases in the state at 50, including 18 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the Health Department officials here had said that the total cases were 17.
One person had tested positive at a private laboratory on Friday whose sample was re-sent for assessment of COVID-19, official sources had said.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Ramayan and Mahabharat, 5 Iconic DD National Shows that Deserve Re-run
- Kane Williamson's Adorable Doggo Pulling off a Stunner in the Slips Will Make Your Day
- Top 5 Free Racing Games You Can Play at Home to Beat the Coronavirus Lockdown
- That 5G iPhone You Were Looking Forward To May Not Come Any Time Soon
- From Ajay Thakur to Jitender Kumar: Indian Athletes on Police Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown