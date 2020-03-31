Five New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported in Maharashtra, Total Tally Reaches 225
Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, he said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225, a health official said.
"The Mumbai civic health officials reported some 42 cases testing positive in the city alone on Monday evening, but their final lab reports are awaited. Hence, we have not shown it in the final report," the official said.
