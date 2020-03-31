Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Five New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported in Maharashtra, Total Tally Reaches 225

Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, he said.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported in Maharashtra, Total Tally Reaches 225
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225, a health official said.

Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, he said.

"The Mumbai civic health officials reported some 42 cases testing positive in the city alone on Monday evening, but their final lab reports are awaited. Hence, we have not shown it in the final report," the official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram