Five New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported in Maharashtra, Total Tally Reaches 225

Mumbai: Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225, a health official said.

Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, he said.

"The Mumbai civic health officials reported some 42 cases testing positive in the city alone on Monday evening, but their final lab reports are awaited. Hence, we have not shown it in the final report," the official said.

