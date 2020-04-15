Five New Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; Slum Area Tally 60
Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.
A health official checks temperature of residents in Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi. "Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients
is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died. Dharavi is one the biggest slum areas in Asia.
