Five New Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; Slum Area Tally 60

Mumbai: Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi. "Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients

is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died. Dharavi is one the biggest slum areas in Asia.

