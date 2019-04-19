Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Five NSCN(K) Leaders, Accused of Anti-India Activities, Produced Before Myanmar Court

A top commander of the Myanmar-based outfit said the arrested NSCN (K) leaders would be produced again in the court on April 29. The local police have charged them for violating Article 17/1 of the Unlawful Association Act.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:April 19, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five NSCN(K) Leaders, Accused of Anti-India Activities, Produced Before Myanmar Court
A photo of the NSCN(K) leaders while being taken to court.
Loading...
Guwahati: The Myanmar police on Friday produced five top leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) before the court.

The Naga separatist leaders were arrested by the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) during a raid on March 9 on the outfit’s liaison office at Khamti in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. Later, they were handed over to the police.

They were identified as NSCN(K)’s ‘peace committee’ leader U An Kam, ‘spokesperson’ U Kyaw Wan Sein and officers U Saw Htein, Aung Mai and Aung Sai.

A top commander of the Myanmar-based outfit said the arrested NSCN(K) leaders would be produced again in the court on April 29. The local police have charged them for violating Article 17/1 of the Unlawful Association Act.

The leaders had reportedly come to join a meeting organised by the ‘Naga Cultural Central Committee’ in Khamti town on March 8 to discuss peace in the Naga region, but were arrested by the Tatmadaw, the following day.

They were shifted to police custody on March 26.

The Tatmadaw accused the NSCN (K) of helping Indian-based rebel outfits like the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Sarawgaira, Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri and United National Liberation Front in Myanmar.

The NSCN (K) leaders were allegedly helping rebels in their fight against India by sheltering and allowing them to run military training schools. The Tatmadaw accused the NSCN-K of violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement it signed on April 9, 2012 with the Sagaing regional government.

On January 29, the Tatmadaw had launched an operation against the rebel outfits, including the NSCN(K) and ULFA(I), based in the Ta Ga areas of Sagaing region in Myanmar.

In early March, more than a month after taking control of the NSCN-K’s headquarters at Ta Ga, the Tatmadaw arrested 10 of its top leaders and six cadres. On April 5, it released five detainees, who were identified as Tomthong, Ngaitum, Manglwan, Athrom and Longsa.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram