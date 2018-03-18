Five of a Family Killed as Pakistan Pounds J&K's Balakote Sector

Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 18, 2018

Five members of a family were killed on Sunday in Pakistan shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district."The Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate shelling in Balakote sector of the LoC. A shell fell on a house killing five members of the same family," the police said.Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 0745 hours.They are specifically targeting civilian areas," he said.Director General of Police S P Vaid in a tweet said, "Due to shelling from across (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to the hospital".The civilian casualties occurred in the forward village of Devta Dhar when a shell hit the house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, a police official said.The dead include the house owner, a woman, a boy and a minor girl, he said.The police official said heavy shelling was going on from both the sides.Army troops retaliated strongly and effectively to silence Pakistani guns, he said.