Five of Family Die in Wall Collapse in Telangana; Two Others Injured
Five of Family Die in Wall Collapse in Telangana; Two Others Injured

A wall of the house collapsed and fell on seven people of a family (Image for representation: News18)

A couple and their three children were killed and two other kids suffered minor injuries after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Kothapally village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said adding some villagers informed police about the incident this morning.

The partition wall in the hut collapsed on the seven family members who were asleep, killing five of them on the spot, a senior police official told .

first published:October 10, 2021, 15:55 IST