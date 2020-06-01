INDIA

1-MIN READ

Five of Family, Their Doctor Test Positive for Covid-19 in Goa's Vasco

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

He said authorities were working on a protocol to declare Mangor Hill area of Vasco city as a containment zone as all positive cases have come from the area.

  • PTI Panaji
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Five members of a family, including a pregnant woman, and a doctor treating them tested

positive for novel coronavirus on Monday in Vasco town, some 49 kilometres from here, with state health minister Vishwajit Rane saying it may be a case "local transmission

within the area".

He said health officials were examining the case.

"Five members of a family from the fishing community and the their doctor tested positive for coronavirus. This looks like a case of local transmission within the area.

Authorities are examining all aspects," he said.

"It was found that one of the members of the family had come in contact with a person from Andhra Pradesh where he had gone to buy fish," Rane added.

He said authorities were working on a protocol to declare Mangor Hill area of Vasco city as a containment zone as all positive cases have come from the area.

"This is a new situation for the state. However, this is not a case of community transmission," he reiterated.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases touched 77 in the state, though the number of active ones stands at 33.


