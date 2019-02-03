LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Five of Gorakhpur Trader's Family Found Dead, Locals Hint at Loan Repayment Demands

rader Ramesh Gupta's body was found near railway tracks at Surajkund overbridge, while those of his wife Sarita, daughter Payal and son Ayush were found at his home Sahebganj area.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident, four members of a local trader's family, facing demands for repayment of loans from money lenders, were found dead Sunday morning, while a fifth one died in the hospital during treatment.

Police said trader Ramesh Gupta's body was found near railway tracks at Surajkund overbridge, while those of his wife Sarita (45), daughter Payal (15) and son Ayush (10) were found at his home Sahebganj area under Rajghat police station area of the district.

The trader's elder daughter Rachna (20) too was found unconscious in the house and was rushed to BRD Medical College here, where she died during the treatment a few hours later, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, said police, adding the matter is being probed.

Local residents said Gupta had taken huge loans and had been facing persistent demands from money lenders to clear his dues.

He was also facing losses in business and used to remain disturbed, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, expressed "deep sorrow" over the death of trader's family.

