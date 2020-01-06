Five Pakistani Nationals Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Drugs Into India
Nearly 35 packets of suspected drugs were seized from the five men near Jakhau coast in Kutch district.
Image for representation.
Ahmedabad: Five Pakistani nationals onboard a boat were apprehended mid-sea off Gujarat coast on Monday morning when they were allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the state, police said.
Nearly 35 packets of suspected drugs were seized from the five men near Jakhau coast in Kutch district, Superintendent of Police, Kutch-West, Saurabh Tolumbia said.
The early morning operation in the Arabian Sea was carried out by teams of Kutch Police's Special Operation Group, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard, he said.
"We have arrested five Pakistani nationals and seized about 35 packets of suspected drugs from them near Jakhau. We have also seized their boat," the official said.
A team from a forensic science laboratory has been called in to examine the contraband and ascertain its type, he added.
