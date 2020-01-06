Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Five Pakistani Nationals Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Drugs Into India

Nearly 35 packets of suspected drugs were seized from the five men near Jakhau coast in Kutch district.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five Pakistani Nationals Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Drugs Into India
Image for representation.

Ahmedabad: Five Pakistani nationals onboard a boat were apprehended mid-sea off Gujarat coast on Monday morning when they were allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the state, police said.

Nearly 35 packets of suspected drugs were seized from the five men near Jakhau coast in Kutch district, Superintendent of Police, Kutch-West, Saurabh Tolumbia said.

The early morning operation in the Arabian Sea was carried out by teams of Kutch Police's Special Operation Group, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard, he said.

"We have arrested five Pakistani nationals and seized about 35 packets of suspected drugs from them near Jakhau. We have also seized their boat," the official said.

A team from a forensic science laboratory has been called in to examine the contraband and ascertain its type, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram