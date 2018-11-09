English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Poll Officers Took 90 Mins to Count Rs 10,000 Deposit in MP. Here's Why
Dipak Pawar, a candidate from Indore-3 Assembly seat, said he was making his poll debut and Rs 10,000 in one-rupee coins comprised donations given by people who were keen to see him contest.
Loading...
Indore: A candidate from Indore-3 Assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought Rs 10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.
The state goes to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.
Returning Officer Shashwat Sharma had to deploy five office staff to count the coins brought by candidate Dipak Pawar.
While it took them almost 90 minutes to count the coins, Pawar did not file his nomination papers on Thursday, Sharma said, adding that Friday was the last day to do so.
Pawar was given a receipt for the deposit which he will have to attach along with his nomination papers,officials said explaining the process.
Pawar, who claimed to be an advocate and leader of Swarnim Bharat Inquilab Party, said he was making his poll debut and Rs 10,000 in one-rupee coins comprised donations given by people who were keen to see him contest.
"As I could not get notes by way of donations, I was left with no option but to deposit coins as security," Pawar told reporters.
The state goes to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.
Returning Officer Shashwat Sharma had to deploy five office staff to count the coins brought by candidate Dipak Pawar.
While it took them almost 90 minutes to count the coins, Pawar did not file his nomination papers on Thursday, Sharma said, adding that Friday was the last day to do so.
Pawar was given a receipt for the deposit which he will have to attach along with his nomination papers,officials said explaining the process.
Pawar, who claimed to be an advocate and leader of Swarnim Bharat Inquilab Party, said he was making his poll debut and Rs 10,000 in one-rupee coins comprised donations given by people who were keen to see him contest.
"As I could not get notes by way of donations, I was left with no option but to deposit coins as security," Pawar told reporters.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- A Pair of Clean Lungs was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...