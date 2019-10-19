Five Rallies at a Stretch, BJP’s Pankaja Munde Faints during Poll Campaign in Maharashtra
Munde is pitted against her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli constituency in the October 21 state assembly elections.
A file photo of Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde fainted on the dais while addressing a campaign rally at Parli in Beed district on Saturday.
She was taken to a nearby hospital and was recovering, a BJP spokesperson said.
Attending her fifth rally in the town on the last day of campaigning, she collapsed while speaking. BJP workers and her sister and Beed MP Pritam Munde, who was present, rushed to her help.
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said Munde's hectic campaigning schedule could have taken a toll on her health. She was taken to a local hospital and was recovering, said Shirish Boralkar, another party spokesperson.
