CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#Coronavirus#RishabhPant
Home » News » India » Five Rescued in Pune After Car Gets Stuck on Flooded Riverside Road
1-MIN READ

Five Rescued in Pune After Car Gets Stuck on Flooded Riverside Road

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2022, 11:32 IST

Pune, India

The car in which the family members were travelling got swept away while it was using the road that runs along the Mutha river, officials said. (Photo: PTI/Representational photo)

The car in which the family members were travelling got swept away while it was using the road that runs along the Mutha river, officials said. (Photo: PTI/Representational photo)

With the help of ropes and life jackets, fire brigade personnel ventured into the water and rescued five family members

Five members of a family were rescued in Pune city in the wee hours of Friday after their car got swept away and stuck in a flooded riverside road in Erandwane area, fire brigade officials said.

The family hails from Palghar district of the state and was in Pune to meet relatives, they said. “The incident took place around 2 am on Friday near Garware bridge when the car, in which the family members were travelling, got swept away while it was using the road that runs along the Mutha river,” a fire brigade official said. “We received a call that a car got swept away near S M Joshi bridge in Erandwane. A team of Erandwane fire station rushed to the spot. The car with five occupants was stuck in the shrubs under the Garware bridge,” he said.

With the help of ropes and life jackets, the fire brigade personnel ventured into the water and rescued the five family members and brought them to safety, he added. The rescued persons were identified as Kunal Lalwani (28), Priya Lalwani (22), Kapil Lalwani (21), Vanchika Lalwani (13) and Krishna Lalwani (8).

As per the information given by the family, after meeting their relatives in Sinhgad Road area, they were going towards the railway station using the riverside road when the incident occurred, he said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 12, 2022, 11:32 IST
last updated:August 12, 2022, 11:32 IST