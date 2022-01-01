Five Shops Gutted in Fire in Maharashtra's Latur, Property Worth Rs 52 Lakh Destroyed

Five shops were gutted and property worth Rs 52 lakh was destroyed in a fire in Chakur area of Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Saturday. The blaze took place on Friday night in Bothi road area and the shops gutted belonged to three people, he said, adding that there was no report of injury to anyone.

Among those who were at the site were Inspector Balaji Mohite, deuty tehsildar Balaji Chitale,and talathi Navnath Khandade.

