English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five SIMI Activists Get Life Sentence for Terror Links, Possessing Explosives
In 2014, Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recovered huge stockpile of explosives including dynamite, gelatin rods, bombs, pipes and other destructive materials from the possession of these SIMI activists.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bhopal: Five activists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court here on Thursday for carrying explosives.
Those who were convicted with life imprisonment and penalties are Javed Nagauri, Abdul Aziz, Md Adil, Zuber and Abdul Wahid, all associates of SIMI senior functionary Abu Faisal.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.
In 2014, Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recovered huge stockpile of explosives including dynamite, gelatin rods, bombs, pipes and other destructive materials from the possession of these SIMI activists.
The men were charged with illegally keeping explosives, using them, conspiracy and involvement in terror activities.
The SIMI members allegedly posed as farmers and labourers while running their unlawful activities. Large amounts of gelatin rods, detonators, bombs and pipes were also recovered from their hideout during the raid by STF.
The arrest was not smooth as locals had opposed the STF’s action in Topkhana area of Ujjain. The administration had somehow controlled the hostility.
Two other accused –Abdul Majid and Khalid Ahemd, who were named in the case were earlier killed in an encounter.
Faisal already has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in connection with Mandsaur loot incident and Manappuram gold loot incident of Bhopal.
Those who were convicted with life imprisonment and penalties are Javed Nagauri, Abdul Aziz, Md Adil, Zuber and Abdul Wahid, all associates of SIMI senior functionary Abu Faisal.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.
In 2014, Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recovered huge stockpile of explosives including dynamite, gelatin rods, bombs, pipes and other destructive materials from the possession of these SIMI activists.
The men were charged with illegally keeping explosives, using them, conspiracy and involvement in terror activities.
The SIMI members allegedly posed as farmers and labourers while running their unlawful activities. Large amounts of gelatin rods, detonators, bombs and pipes were also recovered from their hideout during the raid by STF.
The arrest was not smooth as locals had opposed the STF’s action in Topkhana area of Ujjain. The administration had somehow controlled the hostility.
Two other accused –Abdul Majid and Khalid Ahemd, who were named in the case were earlier killed in an encounter.
Faisal already has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in connection with Mandsaur loot incident and Manappuram gold loot incident of Bhopal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports
- Dark Phoenix Trailer: Sophie Turner's Jean Grey is Torn Between X-Men and New Powers
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Pujara & Raina Struggle; Mumbai & Karnataka Post Battling Wins
- Dholakia on Why Filmmakers Shy Away from Kashmir Issue: We're Worried About Being Called Anti-national
- Paresh Rawal Takes a Dig at Ali Zafar For His Silence Over India's Surgical Strikes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results