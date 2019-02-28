Five SIMI Activists Get Life Sentence for Terror Links, Possessing Explosives

Five activists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court here on Thursday for carrying explosives.Those who were convicted with life imprisonment and penalties are Javed Nagauri, Abdul Aziz, Md Adil, Zuber and Abdul Wahid, all associates of SIMI senior functionary Abu Faisal.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.In 2014, Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recovered huge stockpile of explosives including dynamite, gelatin rods, bombs, pipes and other destructive materials from the possession of these SIMI activists.The men were charged with illegally keeping explosives, using them, conspiracy and involvement in terror activities.The SIMI members allegedly posed as farmers and labourers while running their unlawful activities. Large amounts of gelatin rods, detonators, bombs and pipes were also recovered from their hideout during the raid by STF.The arrest was not smooth as locals had opposed the STF’s action in Topkhana area of Ujjain. The administration had somehow controlled the hostility.Two other accused –Abdul Majid and Khalid Ahemd, who were named in the case were earlier killed in an encounter.Faisal already has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in connection with Mandsaur loot incident and Manappuram gold loot incident of Bhopal.