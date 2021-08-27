Five Southern States Account for 70% of India’s Active Covid-19 Caseload

Five States in south India are accounting for about 70 per cent of the country’s active coronavirus caseload, Union Health Ministry data shows. Out of India’s 3.44 lakh active cases, at least 2.39 lakh are from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

When clubbed with Maharashtra, the six states account for 85 per cent of the country’s total active load.

Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases across the country.

With 1.81 lakh active cases, Kerala is responsible for more than 52 per cent of the active load. It is followed by Maharashtra, having 53,908 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Only three more States – Karnataka (19,326), Tamil Nadu (18,069) and Andhra Pradesh (14,448) - have more than 10,000 active cases. The rest of the States and UTs have fewer cases. Telangana, with 6,246 active cases, is accountable for the country’s 1.81 per cent active load.

The other States which are having higher active caseloads are West Bengal (9,167), Assam (7,781), Odisha (7,577) and Mizoram (7,470). States including Delhi (413), Punjab (407) and Uttar Pradesh (342) have active Covid-19 caseloads below 500. While Gujarat (157), Jharkhand (139), Bihar (107) and Rajasthan (107) have an active load below 200. Madhya Pradesh has just 76 active cases, the Ministry data shows.

On Friday, 44,658 people tested positive for coronavirus infection across the country. This included 30,077 cases from Kerala alone – accounting for 67 per cent of the fresh cases of the day. It was followed by Maharashtra (5,108 cases), Tamil Nadu (1,559 cases), Andhra Pradesh (1,539 cases) and Karnataka (1,213 cases). Collectively, these States were accountable for the country’s 88 per cent of the country’s total fresh cases.

Further, Kerala accounted for 33 per cent of India’s 496 fatalities related to the infection. The State reported 162 deaths on Friday. Apart from Kerala, only Maharashtra reported more than 100 deaths on Friday. The two States were responsible for 321 deaths, making it 65 per cent of the total fatalities.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3.26 crore on Friday while the death toll climbed to 4.36 lakh.

