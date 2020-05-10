INDIA

1-MIN READ

Five Special trains Carrying Over 5,000 Passengers Leave from Karnataka to Various Destinations amid Lockdown

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Five special trains left for various destinations including Udhampur on Sunday carrying about 5,700 passengers, Railway officials said.

According to the South Western Railway officials, the train for Udhampur departed from Chikbanawar at 12.30 pm with 985 passengers, most of whom were workers.

The second train to Bankura left from Malur in Kolar district with 1,200 passengers and 47 children at 2.10 pm and the third train to Gwalior left with 1,068 passengers left at 4.05 pm from Chikkabanavara.

The Railway officials said the fourth special train to Danapur left Malur at 4.55 pm with 1,200 passengers on board.

The fifth Shramik special train today left for Gorakhpur at 1,200 people, they added.

All the passengers were provided with packed meal and water bottles.

Packed meals contained rice packet, chapati, biscuits, cookies, pickles, water bottle, buttermilk, SWR officials said.

"No pantry car is there as a precautionary measure. Throughout the journey food will be provided from IRCTC base kitchens. Number of meals depend on duration of journey," the officials added.

As a precautionary measure, IRCTC and other divisions en route have been given details of the passengers, which had been collected at the beginning of the journey, officials said.

