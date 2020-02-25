Take the pledge to vote

donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
India
1-min read

Five Stations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line Remain Shut Amid Violence in Northeast Delhi

Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Five Stations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line Remain Shut Amid Violence in Northeast Delhi
Pink line of the Delhi metro (PTI)

New Delhi: Five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi areas.

"Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in which at least seven people, including a head constable, were killed.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

