Five Stations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line Remain Shut Amid Violence in Northeast Delhi
Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station.
Pink line of the Delhi metro (PTI)
New Delhi: Five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi areas.
"Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in which at least seven people, including a head constable, were killed.
At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.
