CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » India » Five Suspected Drug Peddlers Held in Separate Incidents in J&K
1-MIN READ

Five Suspected Drug Peddlers Held in Separate Incidents in J&K

Two more suspected drug peddlers, Mohammad Zahid and Darshan Lal, were arrested after 400 grams of charas was recovered from them. (Representative Image: PTI)

Two more suspected drug peddlers, Mohammad Zahid and Darshan Lal, were arrested after 400 grams of charas was recovered from them. (Representative Image: PTI)

Makhan Lal and Abhishek Gupta were arrested after 140 grams of opium was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Tikri in Udhampur, police said.

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested with narcotic substances from separate places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur and Jammu districts on Monday, police said. Makhan Lal and Abhishek Gupta were arrested after 140 grams of opium was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Tikri in Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.

Another narcotic smuggler Altaf Hussain was arrested with 31 grams of heroin from Udhampur’s Billan Bowli village, he said. All three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Two more suspected drug peddlers, Mohammad Zahid and Darshan Lal, were arrested after 400 grams of charas was recovered from them during the checking of vehicles at Gharota in Jammu, the spokesperson said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 30, 2021, 23:21 IST