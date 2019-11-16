Take the pledge to vote

Five terror suspects arrested in north Kashmir

They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town, police said.

PTI

November 16, 2019
Security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar on August 9, 2019.

Srinagar/Jammu: Five persons suspected to be working for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested on Saturday in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in threatening and intimidating people, were arrested from Sopore along with incriminating material including threat posters, a police spokesman said.

They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town, he said.

Separately, the spokesman said security forces arrested two LeT terrorist associates -- Ulfat Bashir Mir of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Darpora Bomai -- at a checkpoint established at Kupwara byepass crossing.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said.

Two separate cases under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore against the five arrested persons, the spokesman said.

