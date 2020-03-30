Five Things to Know about Insurance in Times of Coronavirus

The spread of novel coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way we do things. People are working from homes as cities and countries remained locked down. It’s all that everyone is talking about now. How coronavirus spreads, what are the symptoms, precautions and is there any vaccine possible in the near future.

Insurance is one of things that play into the minds of the people during any disease, let alone a pandemic. Today we look at a few points on insurance in these testing times.

Preventive quarantine and insurance

Quarantine does not require hospitalization and it will not be a part of standard health insurance policy, according to a MoneyControl report. However, if the quarantine is in a government-approved facility which also require medical treatment it will be covered by a standard health insurance policy. Provided the hospital charges fees.

Testing costs

This depends on your policy. There are some insurance schemes that cover OPD (outpatient department) expenses.

Regular tests and other diagnostics for coronavirus are usually not part of your insurance. The situation changes, if the person tests positive for the virus and hospitalized. Then the testing expenses fall under the pre-hospitalization part.

policy terms.

Add COVID-19 to insurance

The report adds that one does not have to pay any extra fee for COVID-19 expenses and it will be same as in case of other diseases. The inclusion of all the treatment will be similar to other ailments.

Coronavirus-related ailments

Like in most health policies, one has to be hospitalized for a minimum of 24 hours to avail the benefits.

Special plans

There are some group plans for coronavirus that companies can take for their employees. The insurance will take care of the expenses if someone tests positive for the deadly virus.

