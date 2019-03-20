LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Five-time Meghalaya Chief Minister DD Lapang Appointed National V-P of NPP

Donwa Dethwelson Lapang had resigned from the Congress last year, accusing the leadership of adopting a policy of 'phasing out' senior leaders.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
In a major blow to the Congress in Meghalaya, five-time Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang resigned from the party, accusing the leadership of adopting a policy of "phasing out" senior leaders.
Guwahati: Former chief minister of Meghalaya Donwa Dethwelson Lapang was on Wednesday appointed as national vice president of the National People's Party (NPP).

In the appointment letter issued, Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya CM and national president of the NPP, said, “In exercise conferred upon me under Article 11 of the constitution of the NPP, I am pleased to appoint you as national vice president of the party.”

Lapang, a five-time chief minister who was associated with the Congress for over four decades, headed the party in the Meghalaya till December 2017. In 1972, he became MLA from Nongpoh constituency as an independent candidate. In 1992 till February next year, he served as the state chief minister. On March 4, 2003, he was sworn in as the CM again. He resigned from the position on June 15, 2006 due to dissidence in the coalition government.

Lapang took over the chief minister’s office again in March 2007. After the Congress won a plurality of seats in the March 2008 assembly election, Lapang was sworn in again on March 10, 2008. But with support of only 28 members from the 60-seat legislature, he resigned on March 19. He became chief minister for the fourth time on May 13, 2009, after the state was under President's Rule for two months.

He quit the Congress last year, accusing the leadership of adopting a policy of "phasing out" senior leaders.
