Five-time MLA Bal Mukand Sharma from Punjab's Ferozepur Dies

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and five-time legislator from Ferozpur Pandit Bal Mukand Sharma on Saturday passed away at the PGIMER in Chandigarh after a brief illness. He was 90.

Ironically, it was Sharma's birthday on Saturday. Sharma was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on December 16.

Sharma represented Ferozepur Vidhan Sabha seat five times from 1969 to 1992. He had won his first election in 1969 on a Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) ticket and later joined Congress. When the Congress formed government in Punjab in 1992, he was made Cabinet minister.

Sharma is survived by four sons. His eldest son Gulshan Sh said the cremation will take place at their native place in Ferozepur on Monday.

.