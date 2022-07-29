Five Workers Found Dead at Underground Work Site in Telangana

Five workers were found dead at a work site of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme being constructed at a village in Kollapur Mandal of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, police said on Friday.

Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said the incident happened late Thursday night.

The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead. Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.

He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here