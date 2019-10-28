Take the pledge to vote

Five-year-old Among 2 Killed in Kolkata on Diwali as Firecrackers Hit Eyes and Neck

While lighting 'tubris', one of pot burst and shrapnel pieces had perforated a five-year-old's neck in Behala.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Kolkata: Two people were killed and two injured after 'tubri' (clay flowerpot crackers) exploded at separate areas in Kolkata and hit the neck and face of the victims on Diwali.

The first incident took place at Shilpara area in Behala where five-year-old Adi was celebrating Diwali with his grandmother. While lighting 'tubris', one of pot burst and shrapnel pieces had perforated Adi's neck.

He was bleeding profusely and collapsed on the ground. His parents rushed him to Vidyasagar Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. His parents have demanded probe against the local cracker dealer from whom Adi had purchased the 'tubris'.

“We have lodged a case against the crackers dealer and we are waiting Adi’s postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” a senior officer at Behala police station said.

In a similar incident in Kasba area, Deep Kumar Koley (39) was killed after the clay flowerpot, which he was lighting, went off and hit his neck and eyes. He was declared brought dead at a nearby government hospital.

In both the incidents, the relatives received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four policemen were killed after a lorry rammed into their police patrolling jeep on National Highway-2 at Memari in East Burdwan district.

Investigation revealed that the lorry was carrying illegal sand and the police patrolling team tried to stop the vehicle. Sensing trouble, the lorry driver instead of stopping the lorry, dashed it against the police jeep and fled away.

Three policemen died on the spot while one was declared dead at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. No one has been arrested so far in this connection.

