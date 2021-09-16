CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Five-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped in Telangana Village, Teen Held
1-MIN READ

Five-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped in Telangana Village, Teen Held

The accused, neighbour of the girl, was taken into custody. (REUTERS)

The accused, neighbour of the girl, was taken into custody. (REUTERS)

A five-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an intermediate student in Jagtial district, police said on Thursday.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an intermediate student in Jagtial district, police said on Thursday. The alleged incident took place at Thummenala village on Wednesday.

The victim's mother filed a complaint with the police following which a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC was registered against the 18-year-old youth. The accused, neighbour of the girl, was taken into custody, Jagtial District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma said.The girl was sent to Government Hospital in Jagtial town for medical examination, police said. Further probe is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 16, 2021, 22:20 IST