Five-year-old Girl Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs in MP's Khargone District

PTI

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 23:45 IST

Khargone, India

A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits.

Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon. She was alone as her father, a labourer, was working, said a police official.

She was taken to a government hospital at Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, said civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan.

first published:October 21, 2022, 23:45 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 23:45 IST