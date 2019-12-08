Take the pledge to vote

Five-year-old Girl Found Dead With Head Smashed on Maharashtra Farm

The girl went missing on Friday evening, but her parents, both agricultural labourers, assumed that she must have gone to her grandmother's house, which was across a small patch of land.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Five-year-old Girl Found Dead With Head Smashed on Maharashtra Farm
Nagpur: A five-year-old girl was found killed with her head smashed on an agriculture farm in Linga village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was missing since December 6 afternoon. "The body of the girl with a serious head injury was found in the agriculture farm on Sunday afternoon where she lived with her parents," a Kalmeshwar police station officer said, adding that prima facie someone smashed her head with a stone.

He said police are awaiting postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death and to know whether the girl was sexually assaulted.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police official said that parents of the girl live on the one side of the agriculture farm while her grandmother on the another side, with a small path connecting both the houses. Her parents work as farm labourers.

"The girl went missing on Friday evening. Initially, her parents assumed that she might have gone to the house of her grandmother. However, they lodged a missing person complaint on Saturday afternoon after realising that she was not traceable," the official said.

