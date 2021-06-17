Five-year-old Girl’s Throat Slit by Chinese Manjha in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

In yet another incident of kite flying with Chinese Manjha turning fatal, the neck of a 5-year-old girl got cut in Udaipur. The girl lost blood after being injured by a dangerous thread. She got 36 stitches in her neck at a hospital where she is still recovering from the unfortunate accident.

The incident occurred in the Chhapa Colony of Udaipur. The five-year-old victim was coming from her grandmother’s house to her house on Wednesday with her father Umar Farooq on her bike. Meanwhile, a Chinese manjha came waving in the air and cut her neck.

The father of the girl took the girl to a Hospital. She got 36 stitches on her neck. The girl is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The parents of the victim are demanding justice for their child. They have been demanding action against those selling illegal Chinese manjha.

After this incident, Additional District Collector City Ashok Kumar has said that action will be taken against those selling Chinese manjha.

Though the claims of action against Chinese manjha sellers have been made in the past several times, however, it is being sold illegally in the market.

In the past, news reports of the death of humans and birds in various parts of the country had come up due to the use of Chinese manjha for kite flying.

