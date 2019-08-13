Five-Year-Old Private School Student Sexually Assaulted by Sweeper in South Delhi: Police
According to police, the matter came to light on August 8 after the minor's mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Mutthu, who works as a sweeper in the school.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A five-year-old student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a sweeper inside the school premises in south Delhi's GK-2 area, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Picha Muthu (45), a resident of Sudhar Camp, Kalkaji, they said.
According to police, the matter came to light on August 8 after the minor's mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Mutthu, who works as a sweeper in the school.
A medical examination of the victim conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted, a senior police officer said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
The accused, who has been working in the school for nearly 20 years, was arrested the same day, the officer added. The girl identified the accused and he was sent to judicial custody.
Statements of the victim and the mother were recorded. CCTV footage and digital video recorder have also been seized, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Trailer: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna Lock Horns Over a Rape Case in Court
- Indian Players Request AITA to Seek Neutral Venue for Davis Cup Tie vs Pakistan
- Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Reliance And Microsoft Partnership For Cloud Services is a Threat to Amazon, Google