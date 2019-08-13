Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Five-Year-Old Private School Student Sexually Assaulted by Sweeper in South Delhi: Police

According to police, the matter came to light on August 8 after the minor's mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Mutthu, who works as a sweeper in the school.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Five-Year-Old Private School Student Sexually Assaulted by Sweeper in South Delhi: Police
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A five-year-old student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a sweeper inside the school premises in south Delhi's GK-2 area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Picha Muthu (45), a resident of Sudhar Camp, Kalkaji, they said.

According to police, the matter came to light on August 8 after the minor's mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Mutthu, who works as a sweeper in the school.

A medical examination of the victim conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted, a senior police officer said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused, who has been working in the school for nearly 20 years, was arrested the same day, the officer added. The girl identified the accused and he was sent to judicial custody.

Statements of the victim and the mother were recorded. CCTV footage and digital video recorder have also been seized, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram