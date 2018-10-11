Five Youths Rape 16-year-old Girl After Calling Her to Birthday Party, Upload Clip on Social Media

A minor girl was allegedly raped by five youths in a hotel here, police said on Thursday.Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the girl, 16, was gang-raped when she had gone to attend the birthday party of her friend on September 25.The youths served her a sedative-laced drink and took her to a hotel in Bazariya market railway road here, where they committed the crime. They threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed it before parents or police, he said.The accused also shot a video of the act and uploaded it on social networking sites, the SP added.The girl narrated the incident to her parents following which they approached the police, Kumar said.An FIR was lodged against Shahrukh, Chand, Shadab, Rahees and Shaheed under Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).While Shahrukh was arrested Thursday, the four others are still at large, the SP said.