GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Five Youths Rape 16-year-old Girl After Calling Her to Birthday Party, Upload Clip on Social Media

The youths served her a sedative-laced drink and took her to a hotel in Bazariya market railway road here, where they committed the crime, police said.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2018, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Five Youths Rape 16-year-old Girl After Calling Her to Birthday Party, Upload Clip on Social Media
Image for representation.
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by five youths in a hotel here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the girl, 16, was gang-raped when she had gone to attend the birthday party of her friend on September 25.

The youths served her a sedative-laced drink and took her to a hotel in Bazariya market railway road here, where they committed the crime. They threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed it before parents or police, he said.

The accused also shot a video of the act and uploaded it on social networking sites, the SP added.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents following which they approached the police, Kumar said.

An FIR was lodged against Shahrukh, Chand, Shadab, Rahees and Shaheed under Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

While Shahrukh was arrested Thursday, the four others are still at large, the SP said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...