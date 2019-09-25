Fix Potholes or Pay from Salary: Kerala Officials Get Stern Warning From Kochi District Collector

Thiruvananthapuram: Sending out a stern warning to the officials regarding the maintenance of roads in Ernakulam in Kochi, district collector in Kerala has warned that if work is not done, the money will be recovered from their salaries.

Before taking stock of the condition of various roads which are filled with potholes following heavy monsoon, district collector S Suhas said, "We are all drawing our salaries from people’s tax money but we are not doing their work. It's really not right. So today I am going to examine all these details. I will see the work you have done … I’m going to all these places today. If the quality of doesn't match what you've shown here (in documents) I will take up the job myself.”

“I will register a case against you and I will get the work done and recover the money from your salaries," he added.

The district collector’s warning came during a review meeting to check temporary repairs to be undertaken a week ago. "How many times should I conduct these meetings again and again? I'm also sick and tired of this,” he was heard saying at the meeting, which also had officials from PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police.

The officials were instructed to bring photos of the roads, before and after the work, entrusted to them.

Earlier, the Kerala HC has intervened in the matter and has sent a notice to the state government, Kochi Corporation and the public works department. There are around 45 roads in the Ernakulam city which are reported to be in a dilapidated condition.

