Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fix Potholes or Pay from Salary: Kerala Officials Get Stern Warning From Kochi District Collector

The district collector’s warning came during a review meeting to check temporary repairs to be undertaken a week ago.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:September 25, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fix Potholes or Pay from Salary: Kerala Officials Get Stern Warning From Kochi District Collector
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Sending out a stern warning to the officials regarding the maintenance of roads in Ernakulam in Kochi, district collector in Kerala has warned that if work is not done, the money will be recovered from their salaries.

Before taking stock of the condition of various roads which are filled with potholes following heavy monsoon, district collector S Suhas said, "We are all drawing our salaries from people’s tax money but we are not doing their work. It's really not right. So today I am going to examine all these details. I will see the work you have done … I’m going to all these places today. If the quality of doesn't match what you've shown here (in documents) I will take up the job myself.”

“I will register a case against you and I will get the work done and recover the money from your salaries," he added.

The district collector’s warning came during a review meeting to check temporary repairs to be undertaken a week ago. "How many times should I conduct these meetings again and again? I'm also sick and tired of this,” he was heard saying at the meeting, which also had officials from PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police.

The officials were instructed to bring photos of the roads, before and after the work, entrusted to them.

Earlier, the Kerala HC has intervened in the matter and has sent a notice to the state government, Kochi Corporation and the public works department. There are around 45 roads in the Ernakulam city which are reported to be in a dilapidated condition.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram