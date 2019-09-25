Fix Potholes or Pay from Salary: Kerala Officials Get Stern Warning From Kochi District Collector
The district collector’s warning came during a review meeting to check temporary repairs to be undertaken a week ago.
Image for representation only.
Thiruvananthapuram: Sending out a stern warning to the officials regarding the maintenance of roads in Ernakulam in Kochi, district collector in Kerala has warned that if work is not done, the money will be recovered from their salaries.
Before taking stock of the condition of various roads which are filled with potholes following heavy monsoon, district collector S Suhas said, "We are all drawing our salaries from people’s tax money but we are not doing their work. It's really not right. So today I am going to examine all these details. I will see the work you have done … I’m going to all these places today. If the quality of doesn't match what you've shown here (in documents) I will take up the job myself.”
“I will register a case against you and I will get the work done and recover the money from your salaries," he added.
The district collector’s warning came during a review meeting to check temporary repairs to be undertaken a week ago. "How many times should I conduct these meetings again and again? I'm also sick and tired of this,” he was heard saying at the meeting, which also had officials from PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police.
The officials were instructed to bring photos of the roads, before and after the work, entrusted to them.
Earlier, the Kerala HC has intervened in the matter and has sent a notice to the state government, Kochi Corporation and the public works department. There are around 45 roads in the Ernakulam city which are reported to be in a dilapidated condition.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Cops Deliver Amazon Packages After Finding Them Abandoned in a Cemetery